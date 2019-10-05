Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 55.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 297,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,752,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.