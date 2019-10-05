Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPP. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. 10,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

