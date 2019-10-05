Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Sidoti

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GFF. TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

GFF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.16. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,574. Griffon has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $994.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Griffon’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

