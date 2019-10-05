GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWPH traded up $6.00 on Friday, reaching $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.20.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

