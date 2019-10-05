Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

HMSNF remained flat at $$3.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

