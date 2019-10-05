Hammerson’s (HMSO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON HMSO traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 270.70 ($3.54). 1,875,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465 ($6.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.31%.

In related news, insider Adam Metz acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.