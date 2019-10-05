HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point raised HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

