Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,983. The firm has a market cap of $551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,438.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

