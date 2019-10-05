Havy Reaches Market Cap of $18,391.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Havy has a market capitalization of $18,391.00 and $2,780.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Havy has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00640196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025440 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004368 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,586,908,071 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

