Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hawaiian from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 274,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 9.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

