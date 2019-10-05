Head-To-Head Comparison: Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) vs. Callon Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CPE)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Carbon Natural Gas alerts:

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 14.08% 20.80% 5.29% Callon Petroleum 35.72% 7.57% 4.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.58 $8.40 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $587.62 million 1.54 $300.36 million $0.82 4.84

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Natural Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Natural Gas and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 5 13 0 2.72

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 174.56%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Carbon Natural Gas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.