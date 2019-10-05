Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.64, 339,167 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 807,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIIQ. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,328,382.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 149,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

