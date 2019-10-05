Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.06% of WNS worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WNS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.