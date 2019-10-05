Henry James International Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. ORIX makes up about 2.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 370,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 754.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ORIX by 134.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

ORIX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.15. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,079. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

