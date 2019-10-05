Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New $385,000 Investment in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $151,435,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,817,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 112,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 805,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 8,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.15. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $723.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

