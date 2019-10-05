Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up approximately 3.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

