Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 6.2%

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.64, approximately 1,327,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 966,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,174,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 178.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 702,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,101,000 after purchasing an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

