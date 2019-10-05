HNP Capital LLC Buys 112,448 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,374,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,079,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 239,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 175,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.