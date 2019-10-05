HNP Capital LLC Buys 4,024 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $147.04. 2,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.