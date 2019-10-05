HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,324,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,454. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

