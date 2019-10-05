HNP Capital LLC Has $987,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after buying an additional 1,539,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.25. 3,024,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,300. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

