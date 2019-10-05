HNP Capital LLC Sells 463 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 3,848,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

