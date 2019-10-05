Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.42.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.