Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

