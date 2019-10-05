Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.50 price target on shares of Horizon Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,694. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,728.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 61,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

