HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,997,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,723. HP has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,946 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 627,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 184,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.