HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 915 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 915 ($11.96) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 633 ($8.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 657.27 ($8.59).

LON HSBA traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 601.90 ($7.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,298,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 640.66. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Moses bought 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

