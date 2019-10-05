Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE HUD traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 106,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Hudson has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $22.81.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.06 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hudson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 421,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hudson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 316,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

