Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Tops $252,964.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. In the last week, Hush has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $252,964.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00454951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00098119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043716 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002862 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

