Hydro 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.48 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BitMart, Upbit and BitForex. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038662 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.05418152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001116 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Upbit, IDAX, BitForex, BitMart, Bittrex, DEx.top, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

