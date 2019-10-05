I/O Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $404.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $404.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00854899 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014.

The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

