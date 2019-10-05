Impact (IMX) Trading 72.5% Lower This Week

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Impact has a total market capitalization of $17,930.00 and $92.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impact has traded down 72.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000923 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Impact Profile

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

