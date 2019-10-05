Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,462 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $58,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 3,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

