Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.07 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,715,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.47. 212,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

