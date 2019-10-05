Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $247,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 466,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.