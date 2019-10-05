Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,200.00. 112,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.