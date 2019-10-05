Insider Buying: Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Insider Purchases 199,050 Shares of Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding bought 199,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,174,395.00 ($832,904.26).

Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of A$3.90 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of A$6.11 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$5.88 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

