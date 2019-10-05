Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 247,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 431,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,153 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,990 shares of company stock worth $16,121,443. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.