Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.20. 472,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,714. Intuit has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

