Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,480.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $265.86. 37,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,714. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

