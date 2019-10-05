Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

IONS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 11,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,983. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

