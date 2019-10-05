iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8,134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 147,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 145,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after buying an additional 137,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 98,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,186. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8574 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

