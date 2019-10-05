iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 9th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,830 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.29. 5,430,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

