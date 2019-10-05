iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $60.08. 3,086,189 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

