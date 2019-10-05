iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.51. 3,592,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

