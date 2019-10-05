iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 189,807.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,991 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 819,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

