J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 2,300 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $108.58 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.