Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,461. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $159.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

