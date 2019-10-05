Japan Content Token Price Tops $0.0958 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Japan Content Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Simex. Japan Content Token has a market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $424,257.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01017270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Simex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.