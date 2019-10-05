Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JT. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 778,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 437,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $410.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

